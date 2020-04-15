Joe Burrow on the prospect of going No. 1 overall in the draft: ’Whatever team I go to, it’s going to be a challenge at the beginning’

“The teams that have the worst year pick at the top. That’s why they’re there. Whatever team I go to, it’s going to be a challenge at the beginning. I’m going to have to persevere through it. Just like I’ve done in the past. You might have a really good first year, you might have a really bad first year. You really don’t know, especially without OTA’s this year. You’re going to have less time with your team. So there’s going to be ups and downs for sure, but you have to battle through it,” said Burrow.