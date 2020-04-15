Harbor Hospice Lake Charles’ “Front Porch Project”

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - While some may say they are seeing too much of their family during this stay at home order, that’s not the case for many who work on the front lines. Harbor Hospice in Lake Charles is hoping to give back to those families by offering a unique, and lasting gift.
Amanda Cooper is the woman behind the lens on the "Front Porch Project”, she and her co-worker Keely Davidson came up with the idea to say thank you.
“They’re having some tough long days, and under a lot more stress than we can really even imagine right now so it’s really nice to see them in a fun setting with their family, with their pets and their kids laughing in playing," Connor said. "It gives them a good memory to look back on in the years to come to just remember what we have done during this time.”
So how does it work?
Well, front line workers book a session, grab their family and step right just outside the door. The photos are taken without contact, and each session only takes about 5 to 10 minutes. Then, images are ready the same day.
Considered an essential worker herself, Connor says they just want to put smiles on peoples faces and help them make positive family memories during the ongoing pandemic.
“It slows you down, at this time I think everyone is learning just to slow down and enjoy these moments," she said. "So at the end of the day when I’m looking at these images, and people are smiling and laughing I can just smile back and say I made someone happy.”
If you are working on the front lines, and would like to schedule a time slot you can message Harbor Hospice on their Facebook page. Photo sessions are being booked Monday through Friday until April 30th.
