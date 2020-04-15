FIRST ALERT FORECAST: One more cold night ahead; tracking a warmer but rainy weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With a blustery and cool morning underway across Southwest Louisiana, temperatures have again dropped well into the 40s overnight but gusty winds of over 20 mph at times will make it feel much cooler for those of you heading out early. There is a Small Craft Advisory for the coastal waters until 10:00 a.m. with afternoon winds expected to lighten up a bit after the gusty start this morning.
There will again be lots of sunshine in the forecast today which will help temperatures warm up through the 50s and 60s this afternoon with the majority of Southwest Louisiana only seeing afternoon high temperatures into the middle to upper 60s. We have another cool evening on tap with tonight bringing the last of the coldest nights as lows will again drop into the 40s.
We’ll see plenty of sunshine returning for Thursday but winds begin to shift back onshore, signaling an increase in humidity values and warmer nighttime lows. Friday morning we start off in the 50s and warm back closer to 80 in the afternoon. Enough moisture return off the Gulf could bring a stray shower or two to the area later in the afternoon and evening.
Rain chances go up even more over the weekend as a couple of Pacific storm systems sweep through the area along the southern branch of the jet stream. This means no colder temperatures behind either system, but rains could be briefly heavy at times, especially by Sunday as the second of the two systems moves through.
Saturday will bring the best chance of rain toward the afternoon with the frontal passage as a lull in activity through early Sunday gives way to more rain up into the day. Computer models show possible up to a couple inches of rain that could fall between Friday and Sunday.
The good news is that the ingredients won’t be there for severe weather this weekend for any part of the region. Next week looks to continue to remain on the warm side with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s with possibly even more rain by the middle of next week as another Pacific system moves by.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
