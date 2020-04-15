FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cold night ahead, but temperatures and rain chances increase into weekend

Into Friday and the weekend, we begin to see things change as we see a shift in winds to the south, which will increase humidity and the rain chances especially into the weekend. Friday we see highs warming a little more as we reach the upper 70′s to near 80 for highs. The best chance of rain Friday comes very late in the day and even then it’s very small. That changes into Saturday and Sunday as a front slides through the region so it looks to be a wet weekend once again with the best chance of rain coming Saturday night into Sunday morning at the moment. There is a small chance for a strong storm to be possible, but the overall severe threat remains very low at the moment. We will continue to monitor the system as it approaches and give you the latest. Highs for both days warm into the lower 80′s and low start out in the middle and upper 60′s.