FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cold night ahead, but temperatures and rain chances increase into weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s been a beautiful and sunny afternoon across Southwest Louisiana, but temperatures have remained cool. Highs today are warming into the middle and upper 60′s, but the breeze today has been very strong as well with winds out of the north.
We have been dealing with cool nights over the last couple of evenings and tonight will yet again be another cool one as temperatures fall after sunset. Still if you want to get some fresh air then it will be a great afternoon to do so and just remember keep a safe distance if you are out and about. Temperatures though fall into the middle and lower 50′s through the evening and will continue to fall into the overnight period and this will allow temperatures to start off in the lower and middle 40′s for Thursday morning. Thursday is shaping up to be another gorgeous day with ample amounts of sunshine and warmer temperatures into the afternoon. Thursday afternoon we can expect to see highs warming into the lower and middle 70′s so another wonderful day to go out and walk around the block.
Into Friday and the weekend, we begin to see things change as we see a shift in winds to the south, which will increase humidity and the rain chances especially into the weekend. Friday we see highs warming a little more as we reach the upper 70′s to near 80 for highs. The best chance of rain Friday comes very late in the day and even then it’s very small. That changes into Saturday and Sunday as a front slides through the region so it looks to be a wet weekend once again with the best chance of rain coming Saturday night into Sunday morning at the moment. There is a small chance for a strong storm to be possible, but the overall severe threat remains very low at the moment. We will continue to monitor the system as it approaches and give you the latest. Highs for both days warm into the lower 80′s and low start out in the middle and upper 60′s.
We dry things out into next Monday and Tuesday with temperatures not dropping behind the front and staying in the lower 80′s. This trend looks to continue into next week as well with the next chances of rain not coming until Wednesday and Thursday of next week. For now enjoy the beautiful weather we are seeing this afternoon and Thursday.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
