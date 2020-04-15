McNeese WBB: Kacie Cryer Inks Four JUCO’s To Open Signing Day

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Even though the Cowgirls are losing a majority of their scoring and rebounding to graduation, McNeese head women’s basketball coach Kacie Cryer and her staff plan to fill those shoes with this year’s signing class through the junior college route in order to make an immediate impact in both areas.
Included in the Cowgirl signees is former Sulphur High’s Claralee Richard who comes to McNeese via LSUE. Richard’s teammate at LSUE, Le’Shenae Stubblefield, will also continue her playing career with the Cowgirls.
The Cowgirls dipped into the state of Mississippi for Pearl River Community College guard Mychala Linzy and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College guard Whitney Johnson.
Richard, a two-year letterwinner, helped LSUE get to the LCCAC Championship from 2018-2020 and two regional tournaments with the Bengals. The two-time first team all-conference player was second on the team in scoring (13.1 ppg.) and averaged 6.6 rpg. Prior to Richard’s championship and tournament runs as a Bengal, the three-time all-district selection helped Sulphur to the 2015 district championship.
“We are thrilled to add Claralee and her amazing family to our Cowgirl Basketball program,” said Cryer.” Claralee has been a winner at both the high school level and the JUCO level. At Sulphur High, she was blessed to play for one of the best high school coaches in the state of Louisiana in Helen Lefevre and at the JUCO level, she played her freshman season for current Cowgirl assistant coach, Amanda Clemons. Her experience, basketball IQ, length on both ends of the court, ability to shoot the three, and rebounding ability will be huge for our team. Having a local product and a player who bleeds blue and gold is special and we are so excited to get her on campus."
“McNeese is getting an outstanding person, student and player in Claralee. She works hard and faces challenges head on. I’m very fortunate to have coached a player that has been such a dedicated student-athlete. Claralee gives her best in all areas as she will be dearly missed,” said Bengal head coach, Jaime Gonzales.
Stubblefield, also a two-year letterwinner, helped the Bengals to two regional tournaments as well. She averaged 12.3 ppg., 5.4 rpg. and led the team with 107 steals in her final season that lead to her being named to the all-conference first team as well as the all-defensive team.
"Le’Shenae is a tremendous addition to our program. Her energy is contagious and it is something that you want to be around daily. Nae Nae is a winner, coming from Delhi High School and LSUE where she had success at both levels. During her freshman campaign at LSUE, she also played for Cowgirl assistant coach Amanda Clemons where she helped that program win a championship. Her high motor, rebounding, and ability to shoot and get to the rim is another great addition to this 2020 signing class. We are excited to get her on campus,” Cryer said.
“McNeese is getting an incredible person in Le’Shenae as well as one heck of an athlete. She earned her spot every day in practice with a “hard hat” mentality. We are going to miss her dearly at LSUE,” said Gonzales.
Linzy played two years for Pearl River CC, helping the Wildcats to a combined 31-18 record both seasons and back to back playoff berths for the first time since 1995. Linzy was named to the All-MACJC as a first team selection while also being named to the All-Region team after averaging 13.0 ppg.
"What a great addition at the point guard spot for our 2020 signing class. Mychala is a gym rat and a winner. Her passion for the game and academics is special and it is something that we are so excited to add. Her experience, explosiveness, ability to shoot the three, distribute to teammates and get to the rim is exactly what we need moving forward and we are so glad she will be a Cowgirl,” Cryer said.
“McNeese is not only getting a winning basketball player but a person of high character that comes from an incredible family. Everybody on campus as well as the community of Lake Charles will love and adore Mychala. Since stepping on campus, she has had a tremendous work ethic and has earned every award she has received. She was a leader of our program and relentless with her daily drive to put this program on the map in the rugged South Division of the MACJC. Her impact on our program will be long lasting and she is a coach’s dream. We are overly excited about her new journey as a Cowgirl and look forward to following her future success,” said head coach Scott Fletcher.
Johnson played at Mississippi Gulf Coast CC for 24 games and averaged 4.5 ppg., 4.4 rpg., and 1.8 apg. And helped lead her team to the NJCAA Region 23 semifinals this season. As a freshman at MGCCC, Johnson played in 25 games and averaged 1.2 ppg. and 1.6 rpg.
"We are so excited to add Whitney and her family to our 2020 signing class at the wing position. Her length, athleticism, ability to get to the rim, mid-range game and defensive effort is a great addition to our program. Whitney is a winner who will bring tremendous experience and toughness to our team. Not only is she a great player but she is a tremendous student in the classroom and will be a great addition to our Cowgirl Basketball Family,” said Cryer.
“Whitney is the most athletic player I have ever coached. I feel she’s just now about to tap into the best version of herself as a player. She’s a great person to be around and will never truly understand how much she has inspired me. Being able to be part of her journey and watching her fight through adversity makes me excited about her commitment to join McNeese. She will make a great impact not only on to the program on the court, but her strong work ethic in the classroom,” said head coach Hope Adams.
Why They Chose McNeese
Claralee Richard:
I chose McNeese because it’s home and I’ll be surrounded by familiar faces, but also the arena won my heart too. I’m really excited to go to McNeese because it’s a new experience and I get to see old friends but also make new ones
Le’Shenae Stubblefield…
I am extremely happy to go to McNeese because the academic program is going to be amazing and it’s going to be a new environment. I chose McNeese because the coaches and players made me feel like family right away.
Mychala Linzy:
I’m Blessed and honored to be able to sign with McNeese. I would like to thank my God and my parents for always guiding me in the right direction to make all of this possible. My goal has always been to get to the Division I level. The bond that I’ve created with the coaches has been great and definitely shows me that I’ve made the right decision. Thank you to the McNeese coaching staff for believing in me and I won’t let them down, I’m going to work harder than I ever have in my life. Thank you to my PRCC coaching staff for preparing me for the next level and never letting me settle for being mediocre. Thank you to my high school coaches Mike Coleman and Alexis Stirgus. Thank you to my travel club coaches(Coach Bradford, Coach Sanders, Coach Toole). I can’t wait to get to Lake Charles and get to work. I’m going to miss my PRCC community and family. PopVegas will forever be in my heart.
Whitney Johnson:
I’m excited to be part of McNeese Women’s Basketball. I’ve always dreamed of playing on the big stage. I would not be here without the support of my loving family, teammates, friends, and coaches over these past 14 years. I can’t wait to hit the court with my new family.
2020-2021 McNeese Women’s Basketball Signees
Claralee Richard (5’9”, G, Sulphur, La./LSUE)
Le’Shenae Stubblefield (5’7”, G, Delhi, La./LSUE)
Mychala Linzy (5’4”, G, Clinton Miss./Pearl River CC)
Whitney Johnson (5’11”, G, Gulfport, Miss./Mississippi Gulf Coast CC)
