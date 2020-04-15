McNeese WBB: Kacie Cryer Inks Four JUCO’s To Open Signing Day

I’m Blessed and honored to be able to sign with McNeese. I would like to thank my God and my parents for always guiding me in the right direction to make all of this possible. My goal has always been to get to the Division I level. The bond that I’ve created with the coaches has been great and definitely shows me that I’ve made the right decision. Thank you to the McNeese coaching staff for believing in me and I won’t let them down, I’m going to work harder than I ever have in my life. Thank you to my PRCC coaching staff for preparing me for the next level and never letting me settle for being mediocre. Thank you to my high school coaches Mike Coleman and Alexis Stirgus. Thank you to my travel club coaches(Coach Bradford, Coach Sanders, Coach Toole). I can’t wait to get to Lake Charles and get to work. I’m going to miss my PRCC community and family. PopVegas will forever be in my heart.