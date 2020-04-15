Coroner’s Office releases demographics of COVID-19 deaths in Calcasieu

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office has released a breakdown of the age, sex and race of Calcasieu Parish’s 15 deaths from COVID-19.
KPLC requested the information in order to better form a picture of the victims of coronavirus.
The coroner’s office is not releasing specific information to protect the identity of the deceased.
Of the 15 deaths, all were 58 years or older, 11 were men, four were women, 12 were African-American and three were white.
Deaths by age:
· 1 case: 58-year-old
· 1 case: 64-year-old
· 8 cases: From 70-76 years old
· 4 cases: From 82-85 years old
· 1 case: 90-year-old
Deaths by sex, race:
· 8 cases: Black men
· 4 cases: Black women
· 3 cases: White men
