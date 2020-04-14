VIDEO: Zion Williamson teams up with AG Jeff Landry to warn La. residents of price gouging, coronavirus scams

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Superstar Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans has teamed up with Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry in a new Public Service Announcement (PSA) to warn state residents of price gouging and scammers looking to profit from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When it comes to keeping Louisiana safe, we are all on one team,” Williamson says in the PSA. “Be on the lookout for con artists who are trying to take advantage of you and your loved ones; if you encounter something like this, where you think it’s a scam, take action and report it to AGJeffLandry.com.”
"You can report price gouging or Coronavirus scams to our office by calling 1-800-351-4889 or going to AGJeffLandry.com,” Attorney General Jeff Landry says.
Landry ends the PSA by saying, “Geaux Pels, Geaux Louisiana; together, we can beat this.”
