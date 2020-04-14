SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 14, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Apr. 14, 2020.
Marqez Anthony Sonnier, 20, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.
Kyron Joseph Bilbo, 21, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense illegal carrying of weapons.
Demaurea Kwan Jones, 21, Lake Charles: Aggravated domestic abuse; strangulation.
Vanessa James, 47, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; instate detainer.
Patrick Todd Vestal, 48, Sulphur: Disturbing the peace; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.
Layton Joseph Mitchell, 26, Vinton: Domestic abuse.
Kayla Di Jon Lyons, 26, Houma: ARDC.
Damien Wayne Blake, 39, Sulphur: Contempt of court.
Joseph Louis Figueroa, 22, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; first offense possession of stolen firearms.
Russell Alan Gross, 42, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
