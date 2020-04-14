Phillips 66, Sasol make donations to local COVID-19 relief efforts

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Both Phillips 66 and Sasol announced on Tuesday donations to coronavirus relief efforts in Southwest Louisiana and the U.S.
Phillips 66 announced a $185,000 commitment and Sasol pledged $100,000.
Seventy percent of Sasol’s contribution is earmarked for Southwest Louisiana, where more than 1,200 Sasol employees work. Sasol representatives said the donation will have an emphasis toward supporting front-line emergency responders, health care professionals, educators and foodservice providers.
Sasol’s contributions, provided through its Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana fund, will provide funds for personal protective equipment, sanitation supplies and meals to emergency responders and health care workers by restaurants in the City of Westlake where possible, the company said.
Westlake is the community closest to Sasol’s Louisiana facilities.
The company said they are making products essential to the COVID-19 response, which includes ingredients used to make personal hygiene products and disinfectants, as well as specialty plastic packaging that helps prevent contamination of food, medicine, personal care and medical products.
Phillips 66 said it will contribute $185,000 to relief efforts across Southwest Louisiana.
The donation will provide essential support for first responders, food banks, health care and other critical organizations serving vulnerable populations, the company said.
The specific donations covered in the $185,000 contribution are as followed:
· $45,000 – United Way of Southwest Louisiana’s COVID-19 Hunger Fund
· $35,000 – Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana’s Emergency Relief Fund supporting the City of Westlake’s food pantries and general relief efforts in the Imperial Calcasieu region
· $25,000 – Calcasieu Council on Aging’s emergency response efforts
· $25,000 – Care Help of Sulphur’s emergency relief efforts
· $25,000 – Calcasieu Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness to support COVID-19 PPE for medical responders such as area hospitals and nursing homes
· $20,000 – Second Harvest Food Banks in Southwest Louisiana
· $10,000 – Family & Youth Counseling Agency’s Shannon Cox Counseling division to support children and families battling severe trauma and grief
