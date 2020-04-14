NFL will not allow any team facilities to open until all 32 legally can open

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero also says “Each team gets three consecutive weeks of ‘virtual period’ work (classroom instruction, workouts, and non-football educational programs using Skype, etc.) plus an extra voluntary veteran minicamp for new coaches.'Virtual period’ ends no later than May 15. The NFLPA executive committee and board of representatives both voted today to approve the offseason plan, which has been under discussion between the union and the NFL Management Council for weeks. If club facilities do not reopen during the offseason workout program, clubs may conduct a mandatory veteran minicamp on a virtual basis, with limits: 2 hours of classroom time, 2 hours of workout time. Teams are permitted to send players workout equipment and monitoring devices -- e.g. kettlebells, resistance bands, Apple watches, etc. -- provided the cost for any individual player doesn’t exceed $1,500. All offseason programs must end by June 26.”