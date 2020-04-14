McNeese’s Heath Schroyer, Kacie Cryer have contracts extended

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese Interim Athletics Director Tanner Stines has announced the contract extensions of men’s basketball coach Heath Schroyer and women’s head coach Kacie Cryer.
Schroyer, who just completed the second year of his three- year contract, had his deal extended through the 2022-23 season while Cryer’s contract is a one-year extension through the 2020-21 slate.
“In uncertain times, it is extremely helpful to have stability in leadership,” said Stines. “I am glad we were able to get these extensions done and I look forward to having everyone back on campus so we can begin building towards next season.”
