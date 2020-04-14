McNeese lands commitment from former Sulphur star

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese baseball team has added another arm to next year’s roster adding LSUE pitcher Chance Stone. Stone announced his commitment on Twitter.
Stone worked his way into the starting rotation for the Bengals in 2020. Stone made six appearances with two being starts. In his best outing vs. Centenary on March 11, Stone went six innings deep while only allowing four hits and one run with eight strikeouts. In the 13.1 innings pitched in 2020, Stone was able to pick up 20 total strikeouts.
Stone signed with UL Lafayette out of high school and played for the Ragin’ Cajuns in 2019. He made 10 appearances during his freshman campaign tallying a 1-0 record with a 10.64 ERA. His best outing was against Southern Miss when he tossed three scoreless innings and struck out three batters.
His Sulphur career was decorated as well where as a senior, he was a 9-2 as a pitcher with a 1.70 ERA and 88 strikeouts. In addition, he batted .325. The two-time all-state selection led the Tors to a runner-up finish in the 2018 LHSAA state title game.
