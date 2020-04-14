McNeese forward Sha’markus Kennedy named 1st Team All-Louisiana

Kennedy, the Southland Conference's Defensive Player of the Year and first team All-SLC selection, has also been named to the NABC Division I All-District 22 First Team. A native of Tuscaloosa who wrapped up his second season with the Cowboys, Kennedy averaged a double-double on the year with the conference's second-highest scoring rate (18.6) and league-best 10.9 rebounds per game. His .679 field goal percentage on the season led the league and ranked No. 2 in the NCAA while his 17 double-doubles ranked as the third-most in conference history in a season and 13th in the nation this year.