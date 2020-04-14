McNeese forward Sha’markus Kennedy named 1st Team All-Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese basketball’s Sha’markus Kennedy added another postseason award to his successful senior season when on Tuesday he was named to the All-Louisiana First Team by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
Kennedy, the Southland Conference's Defensive Player of the Year and first team All-SLC selection, has also been named to the NABC Division I All-District 22 First Team. A native of Tuscaloosa who wrapped up his second season with the Cowboys, Kennedy averaged a double-double on the year with the conference's second-highest scoring rate (18.6) and league-best 10.9 rebounds per game. His .679 field goal percentage on the season led the league and ranked No. 2 in the NCAA while his 17 double-doubles ranked as the third-most in conference history in a season and 13th in the nation this year.
LSU’s Skylar Mays was named the state’s player of the year and joined Kennedy on the first team along with DaQuan Bracey of Louisiana Tech, UNO’s Bryson Robinson, and Cedric Harris of Centenary.
Second team honors were awarded to Malik Amos (Dillard), Michael Ertel (ULM), Jalen Johnson (ULL), William Loyd (Xavier), and Trendon Watford (LSU).
The third team comprised of Kae’Ron Baker (Louisiana College), Chudler Bile (NSU), Myles Burns (Loyola), Javonte Smart (LSU) and Christion Thompson (Tulane).
Taquan Knight of LSU Shreveport, Ivy Smith Jr. of Grambling and ULL’s Mylik Wilson where named honorable mention.
In addition to Mays being named the state’s player of the year, Jalen Johnson of ULL the newcomer of the year, LSU’s Watford as freshman of the year, and Louisiana Tech’s Eric Konkol for coach of the year.
The 18-player team was selected by a statewide panel of the men’s basketball sports information directors and media members.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.