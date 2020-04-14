Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

HOUSTON (AP) — The coronavirus is spreading in immigration detention, with more than 70 detainees in 12 states testing positive and hundreds of others under quarantine. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has started to lower its detainee population to reduce the risk of people getting sick. But people held in immigration jails and their advocates say there’s still not enough protective gear, cleaning supplies or space that allows for social distancing. They fear the number of coronavirus cases will sharply rise in the coming weeks as it has in jails and prisons nationwide. Detainees in at least four states say they have been denied masks.