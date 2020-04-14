Lake Charles Regional Airport receiving $18 million through CARES Act

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Regional Airport is receiving $18 million in relief funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The Federal Aviation Administration says the CARES Act “includes $10 billion in funds to be awarded as economic relief to eligible U.S. airports affected by the prevention of, preparation for, and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
More than $83 million has been awarded to Louisiana airports.
Several local airports received funding, with Lake Charles Regional receiving the largest amount: $18,094,502.
“Coronavirus-related travel and economic restrictions have greatly injured our local airports as well as our larger economy," Congressman Clay Higgins said in a statement. "This funding will help offset some of those losses and ensure our local airports can maintain essential operations. Further, we’re working to deliver financial relief to individual Americans and businesses across the spectrum. This effort is ongoing.”
- Chennault International Airport (Lake Charles): $20,000.
- DeQuincy Industrial Airpark: $20,000.
- Jennings Airport: $30,000.
- Lake Charles Regional Airport: $18,094,502.
- Southland Field (Sulphur): $30,000.
