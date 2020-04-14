FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and pleasant; proceeding with more chilly nights ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With a very cool and breezy morning on tap, a light jacket may be in order if you’re heading out early this morning with temperatures down into the 40s all the way to Lake Charles. Under clear skies, the sun will quickly warm temperatures up through the morning but only up into the upper 60s to near 70 again this afternoon, so soak up the sun and pleasant feel today.
Breezes will continue to remain on the brisk side at times with occasional gusts of 15 to 20 mph out of the north, thus keeping humidity low and opening up the door for another rather chilly night ahead tonight with widespread lows in the 40s down to the Intracoastal Waterway, although not quite cold enough for any frost or freeze concerns tonight.
Wednesday should be a repeat forecast, as temperatures start off in the 40s but warm gradually up to again around 70 by the afternoon. We’ll start off our Thursday morning again in the 40s but begin to notice a little warmer afternoon by Thursday with highs back in the 70s. An even warmer Friday is ahead with highs closer to 80 as clouds begin to increase.
Our next cool front is scheduled to arrive over the weekend with models picking up the speed just a bit, now forecasted to push through on Saturday. This will send rain chances up, but unlike last weekend, severe weather doesn’t look likely for Southwest Louisiana. Depending on the exact timing of the front Sunday could be a bit drier, but until there is better model consistency, I’m opting to leave a rain chance in for Sunday before drying out next week.
The longer-range models keep a rather warm pattern in place next week with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. Another rain chance returns by the middle of next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.