COVID-19 testing resumes at Burton

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A total of 18 people were tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday at the Burton Coliseum.
Sixteen cars were tested and two were turned away.
Calcasieu Parish officials said testing hours will be different from here on out.
“Most of the people we found were coming at noon or the early morning, so we changed the testing hours to 9-12 each day Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday,” Calcasieu Parish director of homeland security and emergency preparedness, Dick Gremillion said.
The testing hours for the next two weeks will be 9-12 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Gremillion said when testing started, there was a steady line of people but the attendance dropped last week.
“We don’t really know what to attribute that to," Gremillion said. "The thing is, there are a lot more places that are doing testing so that may have something to do with it.”
Gremillion said it doesn’t matter where you go to get the test done, as long as you go if you are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.
Testing criteria includes a fever of 100.4 and one other symptom: shortness of breath, cough, body aches, sore throat or a runny nose.
“Getting testing done is a good thing because it tells us where we stand as far as a total population of people who are sick," Gremillion said. "Also, I’d like to emphasize that this is set up for the region. So, we’ve had a few people come from the other parishes. Alan, Beauregard, Cameron, and Jeff Davis Parish. We encourage those folks that if they don’t have any other place to go to come to Burton.”
As people pay closer attention to how they feel, some have gone straight to Burton to get tested if they have a fever. Gremillion said the testing site has not seen a lot of sick people.
“We’ve seen a few," Gremillion said. "Most are just people whose temperature is running high and they are concerned whether or not they are infected with COVID-19.”
Governor John Bel Edwards tweeted Tuesday morning that data shows Louisiana has taken a step back in the fight against coronavirus. He and other leaders remind everyone that social distancing remains crucial if we plan on getting our society back on track.
“In Southwest Louisiana, we’re very social, so this is very hard on people," Gremillion said. "The three basic rules are wash your hands frequently, cough into your elbow and stay home if you can.”
When asked if it seems like we’re in control of our own destiny, Gremillion said he thinks it’s a very fair statement.
Testing picks back up Wednesday morning on April 15 at 9 a.m.
