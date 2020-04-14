COVID-19 survivor becomes 1st in Lake Area to donate Convalescent Plasma for critically ill

“There is not any information about number of recoveries within Louisiana available at this time. In many cases, recovery is clinical (meaning the person has resolution of symptoms) and there is not a system in place to track that. We are hopeful that eventually we will have more to share, but nothing official right now. Eventually, antibody testing may be helpful to determine who has been exposed and recovered, but these are not widely tested, FDA approved, or available yet,” said LDH Regional Medical Director, Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh.