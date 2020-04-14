City of Sulphur confirms it’s cutting employees amid coronavirus pandemic

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The financial strain the coronavirus pandemic is putting on businesses and local governments is leading to lay offs. The City of Sulphur confirmed Monday, it’s cutting its workforce.
Held at a distance, Sulphur’s city council meeting, Monday night, included talks of the city’s annual budget, water and sewage, along with an introduction to a fifty cent increase in trash collection fees. But when the podium was open to the public, another big concern for many was heard.
“I think the letter said we wish you the best in your future endeavors," Donnie Fuslier said. "Thank you so much for your service, but were done with you.”
According to the mayor’s office, a total of thirty-nine city of Sulphur employees were recently laid off or furloughed. Sulphur Mayor, Mike Danahay, says the COVID-19 pandemic is just one of the factors in the decision.
“Since October, we’ve had negative sales tax receipts. And then when this took place it certainly exasperated the situation," Danahay said. "So, were just trying to be proactive on the front end of this.”
Mayor Danahay says the city took initial steps in January with a hiring freeze, but once COVID-19 came into the picture, they had no other option but to let people go in an effort to keep the city afloat.
Council member Joy Abshire, commends city officials for making the difficult decision.
“Its not a decision that’s ever taken lightly and for someone to indicate such, all I can say is they’ve never walked in those shoes to look at someone and say to them we have to make a change," Abshire said.
Mayor Danahay says all affected employees are being encouraged to take advantage of the state’s workforce commission for assistance.
He says the city of Sulphur hopes to get their furloughed employees back as soon as possible, and those who were let go are encouraged to reapply once the economy is back in order.
