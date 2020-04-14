CHRISTUS Health offers antibody tests for COVID-19

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - CHRISTUS Health is offering a new screening tool that can determine who has been infected with COVID-19 and who might now carry protective antibodies against the virus, the health system announced on Tuesday.
CHRISTUS Health said they will begin using the test on associates and caregivers on the frontlines first.
The screening tool will also be used on hospitalized patients that the clinical team believes may have been infected with COVID-19 as well as patients who are scheduled for an urgent surgery.
CHRISTUS Health said they are the first in the communities they serve to offer the antibody tests, which can help identify if a patient or caregiver has had a COVID-19 infection in the past or have one now.
“For the last several weeks, the team has quickly assessed the test’s reliability and then deployed the kits to CHRISTUS hospitals and ambulatory sites across the United States and Latin America,” the statement said.
The test produces results in approximately 10 minutes and has been validated internally for screening for COVID-19 infections, CHRISTUS Health said.
The health system said the country’s leading scientists believe antibody-based tests are essential, some have called it a “game-changer.”
“With the availability of an antibody test, we can test anyone who comes in for an urgent surgery,” CHRISTUS Health’s EVP and Chief Clinica Officer Dr. Bagchi said. “This will allow us to reliably know if a patient has COVID-19 before they start having symptoms or might normally be tested.”
