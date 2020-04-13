Westlake woman accused of cruelty to a juvenile

VINTON, La. (KPLC) - A Westlake woman has been arrested after a child was found alone at a store with marks on their face, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were dispatched to a convenience store in Vinton after a call about an 11-year-old being left alone at the store around 6:30 a.m. on Apr. 9, 2020.
When deputies arrived they say the child had red marks and bruises across his face. They then learned that Heather M. Johnson, 39, of Westlake, had hit the child several times and left him at the store.
Deputies later found Johnson at her home where they say she told them that she had gotten angry with the child and had hit him several times before leaving him at the store.
During Johnson’s booking deputies also found what they believe to be methamphetamine on her. Johnson was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for cruelty to a juvenile, possession of a Schedule II drug, and bringing contraband into a penal facility.
Judge Ron Ware has set her bond at $34,000.
