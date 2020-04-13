Water outage planned for some Lake Charles residents

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - There is a scheduled water outage that will affect some Lake Charles near Common Street, according to the City of Lake Charles Water Division.
The water outage is so that crews can repair several valves that were recently damaged by contractors working in the area. The outage is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Apr. 12, 2020.
The outage is expected to last until 4 p.m. later that day.
The affected areas will be:
- Center Street, between Tulane Street and College Manor
- Harvard Street, between Gayle and Tulane Streets
- Madeline Street, between Common and Harvard Streets
- Auburn Street, between Tulane Street and College Manor
- Gayle Street, between Common and Kirkman Streets
- College Manor, between Common Street and College Heights
- College Heights between College Manor and Gayle Street
