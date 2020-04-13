Sales tax payment extended for businesses in Calcasieu Parish

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The deadline for businesses in Calcasieu Parish to file March, 2020 sales tax returns has been extended to May 20 due to the continued impact to businesses from the “stay at home” order throughout the state.
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury said taxpayers required to file local sales and use tax returns by April 20 can now file by May 20, an extension of 30 days.
Local agencies including the Calcasieu Parish Policy Jury, the Calcasieu Parish School Board, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, the City of DeQuincy, the Town of Iowa, the City of Lake Charles, the City of Sulphur, the Town of Vinton and the City of Westlake consented to this extension.
“These are uncertain, trying times for us all,” Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said. “Local government must do its part to support local businesses and the extension of this payment deadline is one small way we can all come to the table and support one another.”
The Calcasieu Parish School Board’s Sales and Use Tax Department serves as the collector for all local agencies, CPPJ said.
