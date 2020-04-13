McNeese’s Balogun named to All-Louisiana team

RUSTON, La.— McNeese senior Damilola Balogun picked up another postseason honor on Monday when she was named to the LSWA (Louisiana Sports Writers Association) All-Louisiana women’s basketball team.
Balogun, a native of Lagos, Nigeria was named to the third team after leading the Cowgirls in scoring (11.1 ppg.), rebounds (10.5), field goal percentage (46.3), and free throw percentage (83.3). She also led the team with 13 double-doubles on the year with nine coming in the last 14 games of her career.
Balogun becomes the first Cowgirl named to the team since Jayln Johnson and Allison Baggett were named to the 2016 team.
