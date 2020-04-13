Local church holds drive-in service for Easter Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After two weeks of suspending services, due to the Governor’s orders, Pastor Alan Weishampel at East Ridge Baptist Church knew they had to do something.
“After a couple of weeks of nobody getting together at all, the people were really getting upset, they said you know we miss that," Weishampel said. "We miss the love and the fellowship, the hugs, the handshakes, the hugs, and the hi’s.”
They had thought about live streaming services as a possibility, but due to the poor internet connection, they knew it wouldn’t be a feasible option. Instead, Weishampel suggested hosting a drive-in service from the church’s parking lot.
“The best thing we can do is let’s meet in the parking lot," Weishampel said. "Stay in your car, do not get out, stay in the safety of your own vehicle, and keep your germs in your car, and you’ll be able to see each other and worship the lord the best we can.”
Over 45 cars attended Easter Sunday services. They were able to listen to Weishampel preaching from the podium by tuning into a radio station that can only reach as far as the church’s parking lot.
“It just almost gets to the highway," Weishampel said. "It’s just basically designed to go about 3 or 400 feet so it’s not beyond there, it’s designed for this.”
Weishampel explained it’s definitely not a new idea, and it’s definitely not your typical Easter Sunday service, but attendees like Lisa Cormie believe it’s still a good way to celebrate Easter.
“We still have an opportunity to get together, and praise His name," Cormie said. "We’re not missing out there.”
Services begin at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays and will continue in this way until the stay-at-home order is lifted.
