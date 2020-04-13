Local Chinese American community collects PPE to donate to healthcare workers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - There is still a desperate need for medical supplies and equipment to protect those on the frontlines battling COVID-19, in hopes of protecting us.
“So, the first act from our community is just trying to do all we can to support. We never thought this would come here actually,” said Wenping Li.
When Li first learned of the coronavirus and how it was impacting her native country, she never thought it would reach Southwest Louisiana, a place she’s called home for 16 years.
“First, I saw a video on KPLC of a nurse taking a sample with not much protection and she was still brave to go out there," said Li.
She and other local Chinese Americans decided to band together to use connections back home to help those on the front lines of the pandemic. Li is just one of dozens of people in the Chinese American community who is using her connections to get supplies for the community.
“It’s really amazing...they gave us PPE, surgical masks, they also gave n-95 masks which are like gold right now,” said Dr. Jay Marque.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take lives, many Chinese Americans have been fearing for theirs--not because of the virus, but because of hate.
Dr. Jay Marque says, locally, over the past few weeks-- the amount of support healthcare workers have seen from the community has been overwhelming.
“I thought it was pretty awesome for them to come to the front and donate at the same time that people are blaming China for coronavirus.
But more than a donation, Li says she’s hoping this act of kindness sends a message, that no matter your race, we’re all in this together.
“It’s just one little thing because it’s no different from people staying home to help frontline workers, " Li said. "The focus is not on what we have done, but more so on the appreciation and support to our local doctors and nurses, and all those fighting on the frontline.
“If I were to keep the donation just in my clinic, it would have been more than enough to last a year,” said Marque. “I was able to take it and share it with other hospitals around town.”
Dr. Marque said the donation was large enough to disperse to all local hospitals. There are plans for future donations.
