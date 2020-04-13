FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Breezy and cooler afternoon; chillier nights ahead most of the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A refreshing surge of cooler air has pushed into all of Southwest Louisiana this afternoon with temperatures that have struggled to warm up out of the 50s and finally into the 60s for a lot of areas as of the noon hour. Brisk northerly winds will continue, so it’s definitely some good kite flying weather out there this afternoon.
With the storms now in our past, drier air pushing in behind the system will give way to a very pleasant feel through the day ahead as northerly winds push humidity levels lower with skies clearing out nicely through the day. Temperatures will continue to fall through the 50s during the morning and gradually rebound to around 70 this afternoon. Tonight will be even more pleasant with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
A nice stretch of quiet weather continues for the week ahead with seasonably cool highs in the 70s and lows at night in the upper 40s again Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Plenty of sunshine to enjoy the outdoors will be in place through the latter half of the week with our next weather maker coming into play by the weekend.
Computer models show our next cold front moving through on Saturday, although no huge drop in temperatures. Unlike our past system, the severe weather threat looks much lower this weekend, but another round of rain, possibly some heavier rain, moves through on Sunday on the back side of the front. Beyond this system, drier weather returns next week but the 6 to 10 day temperature outlook shows slightly above average temperatures with highs staying in the 80s next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
