First Alert Forecast: Below normal temperatures for the next few days...

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The next few days will see temperatures below normal both during morning and afternoon! And skies will be clear with no chance of rain through Thursday.
Tuesday will begin with temperatures in the 40s for all areas except right along the coast. By the afternoon highs will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s with very low humidity making it feel nice.
High pressure will move into our area Tuesday into Wednesday and that should allow the wind to subside significantly. Temperatures will be coolest Wednesday morning with low to mid 40s likely north of I-10, mid to upper 40s along I-10, and low 50s at the coast. Afternoon highs will once again only reach the upper 60s to low 70s.
That high will begin to move off to our east Thursday, but I do not expect any noticeable change in the weather. Lows will still reach the 40s while highs topout in the low to mid 70s. The humidity will begin to return by the afternoon as southerly winds return, but no rain is in the forecast.
Friday and Saturday will see rain chances of 20% or less as it does not look like there will be much mechanism in place to produce rain. Temperatures will be warmer though with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s and highs in the low 80s.
The forecast is very uncertain for Sunday and could change as we go through the week. At this time it looks like another strong storm system will move toward Louisiana, very similar to what happened this past Sunday.
If so, we could see a round of strong to severe storms; although that will be dependent upon the track and strength of the storm system. It is too early to get more specific, but do keep it on your radar and check back through the week for updates from the 7 Stormteam.
Next week looks dry with temperatures that will remain at or above normal.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
