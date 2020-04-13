COVID-19 testing at Burton continues through April

COVID-19 testing at Burton continues through April
Cars lined up thirty minutes before testing would begin. But only those who met certain criteria were swabbed. (Source: kplc)
April 13, 2020 at 2:56 PM CDT - Updated April 13 at 2:56 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Local health and government officials will continue drive-through testing for COVID-19 at the Burton Complex.

Tuesday, April 14 through April 30, drive-thru testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday, each week. Residents may begin lining up at 8:30 a.m.

Criteria for testing eligibility includes:

  • Fever      

AND one other symptom below:

  • Shortness of breath  
  • Cough  
  • Body aches
  • Sore throat
  • Runny nose

Those who do not meet these eligibility requirements will not be tested.

It is open to residents of Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jeff Davis parishes.

Those who seek testing should bring a driver’s license or state-issued identification and any insurance information they may have.

A maximum of two people per vehicle may be tested and must sit in the front seats. Residents under the age of 16 will not be tested.

A National Reference Laboratory performs the tests and the results may take up to ten days to obtain. A total of 130 tests per day can be performed.

Residents with questions about the service should call 211.

COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites in SWLA

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.