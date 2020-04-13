COVID-19 testing at Burton continues through April

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Local health and government officials will continue drive-through testing for COVID-19 at the Burton Complex.
Tuesday, April 14 through April 30, drive-thru testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday, each week. Residents may begin lining up at 8:30 a.m.
Criteria for testing eligibility includes:
- Fever
AND one other symptom below:
- Shortness of breath
- Cough
- Body aches
- Sore throat
- Runny nose
Those who do not meet these eligibility requirements will not be tested.
It is open to residents of Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jeff Davis parishes.
Those who seek testing should bring a driver’s license or state-issued identification and any insurance information they may have.
A maximum of two people per vehicle may be tested and must sit in the front seats. Residents under the age of 16 will not be tested.
A National Reference Laboratory performs the tests and the results may take up to ten days to obtain. A total of 130 tests per day can be performed.
Residents with questions about the service should call 211.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.