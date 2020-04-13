BRING BACK THE NOISE: LSU defeats Clemson to win CFP National Championship

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The “Bring Back the Noise” segment on Sunday, April 12 allowed fans to relive what was truly the mountain top for the 2019 LSU football season.
It had been 12 years since the program’s last national title and with all the talent that had passed through Baton Rouge during those seasons, many felt like that was way too long. But the special group that made up the 2019 squad changed all those feelings one night in New Orleans.
No. 1 LSU (15-0) claimed the national title with a 42-25 win over No. 3 Clemson (14-1) in the College Football Playoff National Championship at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on January 13.
Quarterback Joe Burrow and linebacker Patrick Queen were named MVPs of the game.
The dream season was complete. It was LSU’s third national championship since 2003 and fourth overall as a program. All four championship games were played in the Crescent City.
