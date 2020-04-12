Shop Smart: LSU Ag Center helps shoppers pick produce to last longer

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As we attempt to distance ourselves and stay at home, making fewer trips to the grocery store is important. That means going in with a plan is key.
Before getting out of the house and heading to the grocery store, figure out your strategy, especially when it comes to produce.
The LSU Ag Center is helping shoppers focus on what fresh fruits and vegetables last the longest.
For items with a shorter lifespan like bananas, strawberries, and avocados, Registered Dietician Sandra May reminds you to buy unripe fruits and vegetables.
Another pro tip: Buy items at varied stages of ripeness.
“When you purchase fresh fruit, you may not want to eat four nectarines four days in a row, so you can buy some that are a little firmer and have no bruises and eat the riper ones first,” May said in an Ag Center release.
Carrots, sweet potatoes, citrus, and apples all last much longer than some other items, but be careful about storing them. The Ag Center says certain produce, like apples, give off ethylene gas when they ripen which can affect nearby foods.
May also suggest freezing fruits and vegetables that are getting close to the “point of no return.”
“Once you see foods start deteriorating a little bit, it might be time to cut them up and put them in the freezer in an airtight container,” she said.
The LSU Ag Center also shares some advice and how to freeze some item that require extra prep work. You can find that and a more comprehensive guide to the lifespan of fruits and vegetables on their website.
