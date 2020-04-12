List of online church services in SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Here’s a list of church services in Southwest Louisiana that will be livestreamed on Sundays.
ONLINE SERVICES
Church of the King Lake Charles
· Facebook Live at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
University United Methodist Church
Mount Olive Baptist Church
· Facebook Live at 9:15 a.m.
East Ridge Baptist Church
· Drive-in service at the church parking lot at 10:30 a.m.
First United Methodist Church in Lake Charles
· Livestream at 8:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. here.
Christian World in Lake Charles
First Baptist Church of Lake Charles
· Facebook Live at 7 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
First Baptist Church of Sulphur
· Broadcast on 107.3 FM in church parking lot at 10:30 a.m.
Glad Tidings Church
Water’s Edge Gathering
South City Christian Church
· Facebook Live at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
Victory Worship
First Baptist Church in Vinton
Faith Temple in Sulphur
First Pentecostal Church of Westlake
First Pentecostal Church in Lake Charles
· Livestreamed at 10 a.m. here.
Christian Life Church in Vinton
First Baptist Church of Hackberry
Maplewood United Methodist Church
Moss Bluff Pentecostal Church
Vineyard Lake Charles
True Light Missionary Baptist Church
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Sulphur
· Drive-in worship service in the church parking lot at 10 a.m.
Faith Bible Church
Freedom Life Church
· Facebook Live at 10:00 a.m.
Sale Street Baptist Church
Good Shepherd Episcopal Church
Livingway Pentecostal Church
First Pentecostal Church of Sulphur
· Audio Livestream at 11 a.m. here.
· Facebook Live at 5 p.m.
CrossRoads in Moss Bluff
First Baptist Church of Lake Charles
First Presbyterian Church of Lake Charles
To add your church, email news@kplctv.com. Please include the name of the church, what time the service will start and how to listen/watch.
