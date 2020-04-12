List of online church services in SWLA

April 10, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT - Updated April 17 at 5:30 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Here’s a list of church services in Southwest Louisiana that will be livestreamed on Sundays.

ONLINE SERVICES

Church of the King Lake Charles

· Facebook Live at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

University United Methodist Church

· Facebook Live at 10 a.m.

Mount Olive Baptist Church

· Facebook Live at 9:15 a.m.

East Ridge Baptist Church

· Drive-in service at the church parking lot at 10:30 a.m.

· Facebook Live at 11 a.m.

First United Methodist Church in Lake Charles

· Livestream at 8:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. here.

Christian World in Lake Charles

· Livestream at 10 a.m. here.

First Baptist Church of Lake Charles

· Facebook Live at 7 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

First Baptist Church of Sulphur

· Livestream at 10:30 a.m. here.

· Broadcast on 107.3 FM in church parking lot at 10:30 a.m.

Glad Tidings Church

· Livestream at 10:30 a.m. here.

Water’s Edge Gathering

· Facebook Live at 9 a.m.

South City Christian Church

· Facebook Live at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.

Victory Worship

· Livestream at 10 a.m. here.

First Baptist Church in Vinton

· Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m.

Faith Temple in Sulphur

· Facebook Live at 10 a.m.

First Pentecostal Church of Westlake

· Facebook Live at 10 a.m.

First Pentecostal Church in Lake Charles

· Livestreamed at 10 a.m. here.

Christian Life Church in Vinton

· Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m.

First Baptist Church of Hackberry

· Facebook Live at 10 a.m.

Maplewood United Methodist Church

· Facebook Live at 9 a.m.

Moss Bluff Pentecostal Church

· Facebook Live at 11 a.m.

Vineyard Lake Charles

· Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m.

True Light Missionary Baptist Church

· Facebook Live at 11 a.m.

First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Sulphur

· Drive-in worship service in the church parking lot at 10 a.m.

Faith Bible Church

· Facebook Live at 10:15 a.m.

Freedom Life Church

· Facebook Live at 10:00 a.m.

Sale Street Baptist Church

· Facebook Live at 10:15 a.m.

Good Shepherd Episcopal Church

· Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m.

Livingway Pentecostal Church

· Livestream at 10 a.m. here.

First Pentecostal Church of Sulphur

· Audio Livestream at 11 a.m. here.

· Facebook Live at 5 p.m.

CrossRoads in Moss Bluff

· Facebook Live at 9 a.m.

First Presbyterian Church of Lake Charles

· Livestream at 10 a.m. here.

To add your church, email news@kplctv.com. Please include the name of the church, what time the service will start and how to listen/watch.

