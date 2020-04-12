FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A very breezy afternoon with storms, a nice week ahead

As we move throughout the rest of the afternoon and into the evening a few showers and storms will still be possible as we await the passage of the cold front. The winds will still be very gusty as we see them gusting into the 30 mph range slowly dropping into the overnight hours. Rain chances come to an end as we approach the late evening hours and will be the start of a clear week ahead. Once the cold front passes we will definitely see the temperatures falling and Monday morning will be around 20 degrees cooler in some locations than what we saw for Sunday morning. Lows on Monday morning will be in the middle to upper 50′s across the region and the winds will still be a factor as well as Monday looks to be another breezy day. Sunshine does return as we head into the afternoon and will set thing sup for a gorgeous start to the week. Highs Monday will be noticeably cooler as well as we see highs in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s. Temperatures are even cooler moving forward as we see lows for Tuesday morning in the upper 40′s to lower 50′s.