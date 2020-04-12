FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A very breezy afternoon with storms, a nice week ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The good news has been we have remained clear of any severe storms today, but nonetheless it has been extremely windy outside of thunderstorms with winds gusting to 30 mph. Temperatures have warned as we are seeing highs in the lower 80′s.
As we move throughout the rest of the afternoon and into the evening a few showers and storms will still be possible as we await the passage of the cold front. The winds will still be very gusty as we see them gusting into the 30 mph range slowly dropping into the overnight hours. Rain chances come to an end as we approach the late evening hours and will be the start of a clear week ahead. Once the cold front passes we will definitely see the temperatures falling and Monday morning will be around 20 degrees cooler in some locations than what we saw for Sunday morning. Lows on Monday morning will be in the middle to upper 50′s across the region and the winds will still be a factor as well as Monday looks to be another breezy day. Sunshine does return as we head into the afternoon and will set thing sup for a gorgeous start to the week. Highs Monday will be noticeably cooler as well as we see highs in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s. Temperatures are even cooler moving forward as we see lows for Tuesday morning in the upper 40′s to lower 50′s.
For Tuesday we will be watching a disturbance that is off to the west and this will bring a few more clouds into the picture as we head into the afternoon. The good news as of the latest modeling we look to remain dry with this system, but there is very small chance of rain in the forecast. temperatures will once again be in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s as we see a cooler week with plenty of sunshine. The one thing this system will bring is another shot of cooler air as we see lows starting out in the middle and upper 40′s for many locations come Wednesday morning. Highs Wednesday may struggle to reach 70 as we see strong northerly flow and partly cloudy skies.
A warming trend does begin to occur as we head into late week with temperatures climbing back into the middle and upper 70′s by Friday. Another front looks to move through Southwest Louisiana as we head into next weekend bringing us another shot of rain. Temperatures go back to being warm for next weekend with lows in the middle 60′s and highs back into the lower 80′s. For now enjoy the sunshine and cooler temperatures as we head into the new work week. Happy Easter!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
