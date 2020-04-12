Bayou Rum now manufacturing hand sanitizer for the community

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - When the Governor’s orders closed down Bayou Rum’s regular business, they knew they could instead work on something to help people. Having chemical engineers and alcohol in house, Director of Hospitality, Amy McFarland, said it’s a conversation they’ve had in the past, but making the switch is not easy.
“It was a difficult decision to make because we had to source materials, that we don’t normally have, get them available, and luckily we had chemical engineers on our team," McFarland said. "Whether or not people realize that, distilleries, that’s what we have. We had to get everything registered from the FDA, we have to get SDS sheets in place, we had to get all these labels for every different size we’re trying to be able to push out.”
Since Bayou Rum announced they have been making hand sanitizer, they have been flooded with requests and orders from essential businesses all across Southwest Louisiana.
“The decision at the end of the day, was we wanted to help, but we could’ve never truly guess how many people were in need,” McFarland said. “It’s consuming, with all the logistics behind it.”
Beginning last week, online orders of cases containing 24 bottles were open to the public. Those preorders were able for pick up without the customer getting out of their car.
“As of right now we have slots open for the coming weeks and into the next week and a half to two weeks we’re completely booked for these cases of hand sanitizer,” said Kane Vest, social media coordinator for Bayou Rum.
Being able to help in this way is something they never imagined.
“None of this thought we would ever live through something like this," Vest said. "I think this is something we’re going to be talking about for a very long time. That along with the fact that we’re doing this together is very humbling for us.”
Each case of Bayou Rum Hand Sanitizer costs $120, and you can find the link to purchase it HERE.
