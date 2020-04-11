FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe weather threat for today diminishing, scattered showers still possible

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Good morning, I hope your Easter is off to a good start so far; and I have some good news to share as well!
The threat of severe weather has shifted to our northeast and the chance of severe weather occuring in SWLA is VERY LOW based on the latest data this morning. However, I still cannot 100% rule out an isolated thunderstorm becoming strong to severe through this evening. But this is the scenario I explained could happen during the evening newscasts Friday.
We will not be in the clear fully until a cold front arrives this evening. But definitely the threat of organized widespread severe weather will remain well northeast of SWLA.
If you are planning any outdoor activities today keep in mind it will remain very windy with gusts in excess of 25 mph. And some scattered showers or isolated thunderstorms will also be possible, but it will NOT be a washout! So don’t cancel your outdoor plans, just have an indoor alternative and keep an eye on the radar using our First Alert Weather App. You can download the app here: www.kplctv.com/apps
The threat of rain ends by early this evening and we will then turn our attention to temperatures as they drop behind the front and a taste of what April should feel like returns. Lows on Monday morning start out in the middle to upper 50′s. Sunshine and a much calmer week returns for next week as high pressure settles in. Highs are lower 70′s for Monday, but plenty of sunshine is in the forecast so if you want to get and get some fresh air it will be great to do so.
Temperatures stay in the lower 70′s throughout the week with lows in the upper 40′s to lower 50′s. Into next weekend temperatures begin to warm again back into the lower 80′s and the chance of rain begins to return Friday night into Sunday. As for now stay weather aware for tomorrow and have ways to get updates if severe weather moves in. Have a safe weekend and Happy Easter!
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton & Meteorologist Jacob Durham
