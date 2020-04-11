FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe weather threat for today diminishing, scattered showers still possible

The threat of rain ends by early this evening and we will then turn our attention to temperatures as they drop behind the front and a taste of what April should feel like returns. Lows on Monday morning start out in the middle to upper 50′s. Sunshine and a much calmer week returns for next week as high pressure settles in. Highs are lower 70′s for Monday, but plenty of sunshine is in the forecast so if you want to get and get some fresh air it will be great to do so.