FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice Saturday afternoon, but strong storms possible for Easter Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s been a nice day across the region as we have seen sunshine and a few clouds mixed in, but temperatures have been very pleasant. Highs today have warmed into the middle and upper 70′s so if you have ventured outside for some fresh air it has been a great day to do so.
So far we have remained dry and I expect that to continue into the first half of the evening. We will be watching to see if any storms fire up to our west into Texas and move this direction as we head into late evening, Temperatures this evening will be much warmer than the past couple as we watch a warm front lift through the area and help keep temperatures in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s. A few storms could occur especially for our northern parishes as we head into the overnight and we can’t rule out a stronger storm possible. As always stay tuned to the KPLC weather app for the latest updates. Into Easter Sunday we see the chance for rain increasing as we watch a strong cold front pushing through the region and this could bring the potential for some strong to severe storms. Models right now keep the worst off towards our north and east, but something to definitely watch as we move forward in time. The greatest chance for severe storms looks to be mid-morning through the early afternoon. The whole KPLC weather team will be monitoring the storms and bring you the latest on the threat, but all modes of severe weather are possible from damaging winds, tornadoes and large hail. Highs will be in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s for the afternoon.
The threat ends by early evening and we will then turn our attention to temperatures as they drop behind the front and a taste of what April should feel like returns. Lows on Monday morning start out in the middle to upper 50′s. Sunshine and a much calmer week returns for next week as high pressure settles in. Highs are lower 70′s for Monday, but plenty of sunshine is in the forecast so if you want to get and get some fresh air it will be great to do so.
Temperatures stay in the lower 70′s throughout the week with lows in the upper 40′s to lower 50′s. Into next weekend temperatures begin to warm again back into the lower 80′s and the chance of rain begins to return Friday night into Sunday. As for now stay weather aware for tomorrow and have ways to get updates if severe weather moves in. Have a safe weekend and Happy Easter!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
