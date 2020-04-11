FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice Saturday afternoon, but strong storms possible for Easter Sunday

So far we have remained dry and I expect that to continue into the first half of the evening. We will be watching to see if any storms fire up to our west into Texas and move this direction as we head into late evening, Temperatures this evening will be much warmer than the past couple as we watch a warm front lift through the area and help keep temperatures in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s. A few storms could occur especially for our northern parishes as we head into the overnight and we can’t rule out a stronger storm possible. As always stay tuned to the KPLC weather app for the latest updates. Into Easter Sunday we see the chance for rain increasing as we watch a strong cold front pushing through the region and this could bring the potential for some strong to severe storms. Models right now keep the worst off towards our north and east, but something to definitely watch as we move forward in time. The greatest chance for severe storms looks to be mid-morning through the early afternoon. The whole KPLC weather team will be monitoring the storms and bring you the latest on the threat, but all modes of severe weather are possible from damaging winds, tornadoes and large hail. Highs will be in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s for the afternoon.