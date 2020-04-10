Walk-up Covid-19 swabbing station set up at Imperial Health Urgent Care

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Safety is top priority for many as our country continues to navigate the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. It’s especially important for healthcare workers who are at a higher risk of being exposed to the virus.
Slowing the spread of the Coronavirus has sparked creativity in local doctor, Melissa Rasberry, who designed a walk-up swabbing station to minimize exposure for staff and patients during the testing process.
“I came up with this design one evening in my backyard, drew it out the following morning and then it was produced and made,” Rasberry said. “It’s been here for approximately two weeks now.”
The barrier is built into the side of Imperial Health’s Urgent Care building in Lake Charles. Rasberry says due to the uncertainty in knowing who is positive beforehand, it can be beneficial for testing to be done without contact. Patients who are asymptomatic are the reason, Rasberry says, testing is so important in stopping the spread in our community.
“We think it’s really helpful to identify people early so our criteria for testing is pretty relaxed compared to other places,” Rasberry said.
If you start experiencing symptoms you should call in first for a phone screening, and a doctor will determine if you need to be tested. If a patient does need to be tested, they can walk or drive up to Imperial Health Urgent Care’s swabbing station.
“They don’t have to touch anybody or anything and we have a nurse on the other side of the stand that hands them the tissue, and then we use a gloved hand to grab a swab,” Rasberry said. “Then we swab the patient in their nose to collect the specimen. This allows there to be no droplets shared through the glass.”
Rasberry says this set up has also given patients and healthcare workers at Imperial Health Urgent Care piece of mind.
“We did not wan’t to expose negative patients to rooms where positive patients had previously been seen," she said. "So to make sure that we could keep our staff safe we keep them behind the glass, and to keep the patients safe we allow them to walk up to the glass where they don’t have to touch anything.”
