SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 9, 2020
By Patrick Deaville | April 10, 2020 at 6:57 AM CDT - Updated April 10 at 6:57 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Apr. 9, 2020.

Spencer Lee Wallace, 19, Lake Charles: Aggravated arson.

Heather Michelle Johnson, 39, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug; cruelty to juveniles; contraband in a penal institution.

Ronald Joseph Viguerie, 37, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court; forgery; theft under $1,000.

Lance Jim Brown, 38, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a felon.

David Joseph Cross, 36, Iowa: Violations of protective orders; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Adam Sam Gobert, 30, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.

Tabitha Marie Verdine, 37, Starks: Unauthorized use of an inhabited dwelling; property damage between $5,000 and $50,000.

