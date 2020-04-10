SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 9, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Apr. 9, 2020.
Spencer Lee Wallace, 19, Lake Charles: Aggravated arson.
Heather Michelle Johnson, 39, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug; cruelty to juveniles; contraband in a penal institution.
Ronald Joseph Viguerie, 37, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court; forgery; theft under $1,000.
Lance Jim Brown, 38, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a felon.
David Joseph Cross, 36, Iowa: Violations of protective orders; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Adam Sam Gobert, 30, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.
Tabitha Marie Verdine, 37, Starks: Unauthorized use of an inhabited dwelling; property damage between $5,000 and $50,000.
