Sixth inmate at Oakdale federal prison dies from coronavirus

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A sixth inmate of the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Oakdale I has died from COVID-19.
George Jeffus, 76, was transported to a local hospital on Apr. 3 after going into respiratory failure at FCI Oakdale I.
Jeffus tested positive for COVID-19 while at the hospital and was placed on a ventilator when his condition worsened.
On Apr. 7, the ventilator was replaced with a high-flow oxygen mask when Jeffus was showing no signs of improvement.
Jeffus had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions. On Apr. 9, he died of the disease.
He was sentenced in the Western District of Louisiana to a five-year sentence for activities receipt of material constituting/containing child pornography - possesion of child pornography with forfeiture allegations. He had been in custody at FCI Oakdale I since Apr. 10, 2017.
The prison currently houses 971 male offenders. There are thirty-six inmates of FCI I Oakdale that are COVID-19 positive and fourteen staff members, according to the Bureau of Prisons website.
The Bureau of Prisons will continue to provide daily updates and information on actions related to COVID-19.
