Local coaches react to cancellation of spring sports

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - It’s news many saw coming but didn’t want to hear. The LHSAA canceled all high school sports for the remainder of the school year. We caught up with several Lake Area coaches to hear their thoughts.
“They didn’t want it to end obviously,” South Beauregard head coach Jeremy Deville said. “When we got a break and had that last huddle we thought we were going to plan on playing again. We were planning on coming together as a team and now we’re not going to be able to do that so it’s tough.”
Coaches contacted each of their players and the toughest part— it couldn't be done face-to-face.
“There were a lot of tears and sadness and I told them I usually have something good to say in a bad situation and I told them I’m not going to sit here and try to sugarcoat this, it sucks,” said Barbe softball coach Candyce Carter. “I don’t have anything that can make you feel better in this situation but all I can tell you is that I love you and I miss you and I appreciate everything you’ve done for this program.”
The uncertainty left teams in limbo for weeks. While there was a sense of hope that games would resume, some coaches decided to take matters into their own hands giving players a make-shift senior night before the Governor's order went into effect.
"It was great to be able to do that,” Vinton baseball coach Jason Tharp admitted. “We took pictures and they got to be with their families and at that time we told them this might not be it but if it is we’re going to try to honor you the best we can and looking back I’m glad we were able to do that.”
With the season now in the rear-view, coaches are hoping that players can learn from these difficult times.
“Everybody is suffering right now and we just have to be there for our community and try to keep things going as best as we can,” Carter added. “Not taking anything for granted would be the lesson I really hope they get out of this.”
“It just makes you think. You never know when that last game is going to be and it will definitely make those juniors a little hungrier for next year as well," said Deville.
