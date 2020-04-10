List of livestreamed Easter services in SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Here’s a list of Easter services in Southwest Louisiana that will be livestreamed on Sunday, April 12.
KPLC will air two services on Channel 7 on Sunday
9:30 a.m. – Catholic Mass with the Diocese of Lake Charles
10 a.m. – Trinity Baptist church service
ONLINE SERVICES
Church of the King Lake Charles
· Livestream at 9:30 a.m. here.
University United Methodist Church
Mount Olive Baptist Church
· Facebook Live at 9:15 a.m.
East Ridge Baptist Church
· Drive-in service at the church parking lot at 10:30 a.m.
First United Methodist Church in Lake Charles
· Livestream at 8:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. here.
Christian World in Lake Charles
First Baptist Church of Sulphur
· Broadcast on 107.3 FM in church parking lot at 10:30 a.m.
Glad Tidings Church
Water’s Edge Gathering
South City Christian Church
· Facebook Live at 10:45 a.m.
Victory Worship
Faith Temple in Sulphur
First Pentecostal Church of Westlake
First Pentecostal Church in Lake Charles
· Livestreamed at 10 a.m. here.
Christian Life Church in Vinton
· Facebook Live at 10:10 a.m.
First Baptist Church of Hackberry
Maplewood United Methodist Church
Moss Bluff Pentecostal Church
Vineyard Lake Charles
· Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m.
To add your church, email news@kplctv.com. Please include the name of the church, what time the service will start and how to listen/watch.
