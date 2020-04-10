LifeShare Blood Center asking for plasma donations

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For those who’ve fought coronavirus and have recovered, now may be the time to help your community. LifeShare Blood Center in Lake Charles is calling on the community to help patients currently battling COVID-19.
Benjamin Prijatel, senior director of blood operations at LifeShare, says more specifically they’re looking for people who have already overcome the virus.
“You know they’ve been able fight off the disease, and so now their blood contains special anti-bodies that can be transfused into folks who are struggling to beat the illness," Prijatel said. "So we’re hoping that these antibodies will help give their immune system a boost to help them fight off the virus.”
Convalescent plasma can be found in someone who has had a disease and recovered. Healthcare officials are taking the plasma from donors and transfusing it into someone currently sick with COVID-19 to potentially help them recover.
The blood is drawn from your arm, the plasma and red blood cells are separated, then the blood center will keep the plasma and return the red cells back to you. But you have to meet certain criteria to donate.
“All people in the program have to test positive for COVID-19 at some point. And then there are two ways that you can be eligible. You can wait fourteen days after your symptoms have passed, and then get a negative test and then you’re eligible to donate convalescent plasma," Prijatel said. "Or you don’t have to ever have that negative test, you can wait twenty-eight days from the end of your symptoms.”
Prijatel says, either way a doctor has to sign off on it. Demand is high and LifeShare has been asked to provide convalescent plasma to hospitals across the state. He says, this is a great way for someone who’s overcome the virus to help others.
“Nurses and doctors have been there for them, so we’re asking them now to pay it forward to someone else who’s having a harder time fighting off the virus," Prijatel said.
If you think you may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma you should contact your doctor, who will need to fill out a required form stating you meet the requirements.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.