Giving flowers to nursing homes for Good Friday

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Despite coronavirus concerns being at the forefront of everyone’s minds, faith and hope are still present in Southwest Louisiana.
Spreading the Good Friday spirit, Sulphur Floral Designs teamed up with the Sulphur High School Class of 1997, to deliver Easter lilies to staff and roses to every single resident at High Hope Care Center, Stonebridge Place, and Holly Hill House Nursing Home.
“It’s Good Friday, I mean this is the beginning of the holy weekend and they are all alone,” said Laurie Hatten, owner of Sulphur Floral Designs. “They are going to be alone for Easter as well, so I just wanted to cheer them up today and let them feel it through the weekend.”
All the flowers were blessed by Father Edward Richard, from Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, prior to delivery. The flower delivery itself, was contactless.
“Their families can’t be here to be with them and you know it’s hard enough, and then when it’s a holiday, it’s even harder and so this is just something to spread a little joy and cheer to them,” said Leslie Cuvvage, Assistant Administrator for Holly Hill Nursing home.
The flowers mean so much more to the residents.
“Spiritually, I know that most of our residents, they miss the services that we provide here on a day-to-day basis," said Ashlee Guidry, Executive Director for Stonebridge Place. "We have different mass services, different bible studies and so they truly miss that so to know that someone has done that and to be able to receive that is going to mean that much more to them.”
Over 300 flowers were delivered to the residents and staff.
