Former McNeese star Kent Shelby eyes CFL debut amid pandemic

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The road to pro football is rarely an easy one. Former McNeese receiver Kent Shelby learned that after his final season with the Pokes.
“When college football is over, it’s a big culture change. You’ve been doing something every single day with football and being around your teammates, and then ultimately once you graduate, everything is over," said Shelby. "You have to make sure your mindset is strong.”
And while Shelby remained confident, it wasn't a smooth path. He went undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft, although he'd land a rookie mini-camp invite with the Los Angeles Chargers.
But that opportunity never came to fruition.
“I never got the opportunity to go to Los Angeles. It was personal reasons and family things [that kept me from going]," Shelby admitted. "For me to have the opportunity with the Chargers and not even get it, it was just some type of motivation for me that didn’t allow me to quit.”
The New Orleans native continued training before landing a spot with the Sioux City Storm of the Indoor Football League in 2019. Shelby was a major contributor with over 500 yards and 11 touchdowns, including catching the game-winner in the league’s championship game.
“I played for a great team and the team is structured in a way that you don’t want to leave," Shelby said, "because the fans treat you so well and the city shows love.”
But his dreams went beyond indoor football, and this past offseason, Shelby's perseverance paid off as he inked a three-year deal with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.
“Every day I’m just thankful for this opportunity, and this was an opportunity I always thought I was going to get because I just kept putting myself in a position to try to get there," Shelby said. "It’s been a great experience knowing that I’m getting ready to go play in Toronto and even with the coronavirus going on, it’s still a good feeling knowing that I’ve gotten a step closer to where I’m trying to go.”
Of course the pandemic has put the Argonauts season in limbo, and now Shelby is patiently waiting for his chance.
“Playing indoor football and now coming to the CFL, it’s life-changing money for me. For me to possibly not be able to get it would hurt. But my mentality is different, I’m not really worried about football," Shelby admitted. "I’m going to continue to stay in shape and do the things for football, but mentally, I’m not focused on football because I figured if you’re worried about what’s in front of you then everything else will come.”
