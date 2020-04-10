FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A dry Friday, but a severe threat exist for Easter Sunday

Through this evening we can still expect to see a mixture of clouds and sunshine and brisk winds as well. Temperatures only warm into the upper 60′s to near 70 for highs and then after sunset the temperatures do drop back into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. The good news is we look to remain dry and we don’t expect to see any weather worries for this evening. As we wake up into Saturday morning we see temperatures starting out in the lower to middle 50′s. As we head throughout the day the forecast is a little tricky in regards to if we see rain. We are watching a disturbance move through Texas and that could fire storms off, and if that’s the case we could see some showers and storms moving through the region. If they do not fire up, then it’s a much drier setup. We can see a mixture of clouds and sunshine throughout the day and that will lead to temperatures warming into the middle and upper 70′s. As for Sunday temperatures start out very mild in the lower 70′s and strong southerly flow will be around. Sunday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER day and we will be tracking the chance for severe weather as we head throughout mid-morning and early afternoon. The threat for all severe weather does exist so damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes are possible. We will continue to monitor this as we get closer in time and provide the latest updates. Temperatures will be warmer as well with highs in the lower 80′s. So make sure to have a way to get alerts if we do severe weather and have the KPLC weather app for the latest alerts and live look at radar.