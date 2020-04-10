FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Breezy and cooler today; bracing for more severe weather on Easter

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Rain continues to move out of the area this morning after a rather stormy night across Southwest Louisiana. Most all the rain will be gone before sunrise as temperatures continue to fall through the 60s. With clouds lingering this morning, some sunshine is set to return later in the afternoon.
Temperatures will not warm up a whole lot today, considering we tied our record high of 88 yesterday. We’ll barely reach the lower 70s as some sun returns by this afternoon. The evening should be nice with temperatures dropping through the lower 50s overnight.
With storms now having exited the area this morning, parts of Southwest Louisiana were dealt a hard blow from the storms that brought reports of scattered wind damage across the area last night. No confirmed tornadoes although one report of a possible tornado near Hathaway yesterday evening will be investigated later today by the National Weather Service.
Saturday starts off dry and pleasant with clouds increasing through the day. Storms will begin firing up over west and central Texas while we manage to dodge the severe threat to start the weekend. We likely won’t see much rain or storms at all on Saturday, although later in the evening the chance will increase slightly.
Sunday is set to bring very active weather to the entire viewing area as an approaching cold front comes with upper level dynamics and a surge of Gulf moisture to result in a severe weather threat that will begin in the morning and last through the early afternoon.
Severe weather parameters are in place on Sunday to bring storms capable of producing tornadoes along with damaging winds and hail. The First Alert Weather Team has declared Sunday as a First Alert Weather Day. By the afternoon, the severe threat will have moved east as we settle in to a quiet and cool pattern through next week.
