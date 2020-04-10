Federal Bureau of Prisons will review Louisiana inmates who are eligible for home confinement

With respect to inmate movement generally, Bureau movement nationwide is down 92% from last year, and this is directly a result of steps we have taken as we have implemented our COVID-19 pandemic plan. However, the Bureau is required to accept inmates awaiting trial remanded to our custody. We must also accept newly-convicted inmates for service of their sentence. This requirement is based in federal statute (see the Bail Reform Act, Title 18 U.S.C. § 3141); if a federal judge orders a pre-trial offender to be detained, the Federal government, which includes Bureau facilities, must assume custody and care of the inmate. To be clear, while the Bureau can control and limit its intra-agency movements, we have no authority to refuse inmates brought to us by the USMS.