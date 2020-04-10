Domestic violence concerns arise as stay-at-home order continues

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - While some may be happy to be working from home, there are some others who don’t consider home a safe haven.
“That’s typically where you’re abused in the first place. You know? It’s not happening out in public where people are seeing it, it’s happening at home and now you’re having to stay at home 24/7," Kathy Williams, the executive director of Oasis, a local domestic and sexual assault survivors’ shelter, said.
Williams said with the state’s order she expects to see an increase in calls.
“Domestic violence victims are isolated as it is. So, with something like this and you’re not regularly having conversations and seeing other people — they may not know how bad it’s gotten because they’re used to not hearing from you in the first place," Williams said.
Sheriff Tony Mancuso agrees. In the week following the Governor’s mandate, the sheriff’s office said domestic violence calls almost doubled from fourteen to twenty-six.
“People are cooped up in their houses, children running around, money is probably getting low now because they haven’t been at work for a couple of weeks. The stimulus checks haven’t quite come yet. So again, there’s a lot of pressure and a lot of strain on our families right now," Mancuso said.
Williams said if a situation at home escalates, there are a few different things you can do to deescalate.
“If you can see it coming, maybe go into the other room and straighten out the closet. Or you take the kids outside to swing, do things like that. Be sure you go into a room where there are not weapons though. If you know the gun is in your bedroom, don’t go and clean out the closet in your bedroom. The knives and things in the kitchen, maybe don’t go cook right now," Williams said.
While it is a terrifying thought — she said if a situation turns violent, make yourself small.
“You know, get yourself into the corner, kinda kneel down, tuck up and cover your head and face. Never ever run towards your children. You think you’re going to save them, but that actually puts them in danger," Williams said.
Most importantly though, reach out for help — know you aren’t alone and there are people and resources to help you and your family stay safe. Williams said 911 should be your best friend — and you can also reach out to Oasis.
