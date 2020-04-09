SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 8, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Apr. 8, 2020.
Rafer Earl Hubert Jr., 27, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.
Carter Lawson Howard, 22, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse.
Juan Carlos Deciano, 50, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); obscured windows on a vehicle.
Sylvester Dabue Barrett, 43, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000.
Shannon Paul Israel, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; second offense possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to notify as a sex offender; probation detainer; contempt of court; broken headlamps on vehicle; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; aggravated assault; battery; resisting an officer by flight; contempt of court.
Seymour Eugene Silvers, 46, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle worth between $5,000 and $25,000 (2 charges).
Thomas Allan Chesson, 61, Iowa: Aggravated battery.
Larry Dean Wilmore, 61, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense DWI; hit and run; careless operation.
Piquela Anjelle Stelly, 42, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000; resisting an officer by refusal to ID; contempt of court (3 charges).
Victor Calvin Culvin, 59, Converse, TX: Burglary; theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000.
Ali Macon Lewis, 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; theft of a firearm; violation of protective orders.
