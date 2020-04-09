Sports Person of the Week - Gabe Meyer

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As athletes mature, they realize there is more to sports than just physical talent.
St. Louis track and field star Gabe Meyer, said his approach to training has changed since he stepped foot on campus as a freshman.
“I think I’ve definitely learned how to push myself further and really get out of my comfort zone and strive to be the best that I can be no matter what event I’m competing in,” the senior said.
Meyer was heading towards ending his high school days with a bang. Nearly two months ago he helped make St. Louis history as the Saints won their first state championship in the indoor 4x200 relay.
“Being the first ones to be able to do that and make history my senior year is really something special," Meyer said of winning the state title with his team. "It’s just an amazing feeling to know that all your hard work has paid off even that early in the season.”
But, it’s Meyer’s ability to throw the javelin that has helped him get national recognition. He won the Division II title as a junior and is currently ranked as the top thrower in the state and third in the nation with a distance of 185 feet and four inches.
“It’s crazy. I never would’ve thought ever in my life that I would be able to say that I was the best in the state in anything or be able to be nationally ranked," Meyer admitted. "It’s really amazing and kind of unbelievable. It’s surreal for me.”
While Meyer won't get the chance to win back-to-back javelin titles with the remainder of the high school sports season now canceled, he's still keeping his sights set on continuing his career in college where he hopes to expand his game and become a decathlete.
“I’m just hoping to get any type of opportunity I can get to showcase what I have and make myself better," added Meyer. "Ultimately my goal is to get my body into the best shape that I can and do the best I can no matter what it may be.”
